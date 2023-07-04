The Philadelphia 76ers opened NBA free agency trying to figure out how to navigate the James Harden situation. They reportedly also have interest in acquiring Damian Lillard in a possible deal after news of his trade request broke this weekend. They've lost three of their free agents in Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton, but they did add veteran point guard Patrick Beverley. Now it appears that they've kept a crucial part of the team in the fold. On Monday it was revealed that the Sixers have guaranteed De'Anthony Melton's contract for the 2023-24 season as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

The Philadelphia 76ers will guarantee De’Anthony Melton’s $8 million salary for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Melton started 58 of 77 regular-season games played and averaged 10.1 points per game with the Sixers last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 3, 2023

The decision by the Sixers to guarantee De'Anthony Melton's contract is a critical one as Melton emerged last year as an important part of the team rotation in his first season as a Sixer. He spent the three seasons prior with the Memphis Grizzlies before being traded to the Sixers in the 2022 offseason alongside David Roddy in exchange for Danny Green. He began his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns after they acquired him from the Houston Rockets who selected him with the No. 46 pick in 2018 NBA Draft.

Last season for the Sixers, Melton averaged 10.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He played in 77 games for the Sixers, including 55 starts, in just under 28 minutes per game. No matter what the Sixers end up doing on the trade front, Melton is sure to be a key player again next season.