When James Harden announced – and then repeated – that never play for an organization that Daryl Morey is a part of, it left fans of the NBA the world over wondering what the next shoe to drop would be for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Would Harden and Morey make amends and reconvene in the name of mutual success? Would the former get his way and start the season in a very different red, white, and blue jersey? Or would Morey instead win out in the end, in whatever way that might be?

Well, in the opinion of Golden State Warriors legend Tim Hardaway Sr., the onus to make something happen falls solely on Morey's shoulders, as he's the one who is technically in the “driver's seat.”

“He [Morey] is in the driver's seat right now. He don't have to trade you. He can see what you going to do, and if you don't come to training camp he can fine you every day that you don't come, he can fine you every game that you don't play. So Daryl Morey is in the driver's seat right now even though you are that upset,” Hardaway Sr. said via Fadeaway World.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“Even though he made a promise and didn't give it to you, you have to understand that it happens. I would have went in his office and spoke to him, and we would have had a nice conversation. There would have been some cursing going on, some back and forth going on, but I think they could have gotten something hashed out.”

How will this situation shake out? Only time will tell, but as Hardaway pointed out, one way or another, Morey has to make some sort of decision and live with the consequences that may follow it.