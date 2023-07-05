Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers made some waves recently when he addressed trade rumors by saying that “casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie,” and his general manager Daryl Morey responded by posting a playful tweet on Monday.

“@tobias31 had to check out the first @CrumblCookies store. Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here,” wrote Daryl Morey, with a photo attached of him standing in front of a Crumbl Cookies store.

@tobias31 had to check out the first @CrumblCookies store. Don't worry Tobias, no casual fans in sight here. pic.twitter.com/GZ4l6F1p22 — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) July 5, 2023

Harris saw Morey's tweet, and he responded to it as well. It made him crack up.

Tobias Harris' name has been floated in trade rumors, especially since his teammate James Harden opted into his contract and requested a trade from the 76ers. It is unknown whether or not Daryl Morey will fulfill James Harden's request, and whether or not he would get sent to the Los Angeles Clippers, which is his desired destination.

Fans have been making mock trades, as always when rumors regarding a star player surface. Many include Harris going to the Clippers with Harden. It would be an interesting fit next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, assuming those two would stay. There has been some chatter about a Paul George trade, but it seems unlikely that he will get sent out.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Harden, and if Harris is potentially involved in a trade. Judging by Morey's tweet, it seems that he is a fan of Harris, unlike the casual fans that Harris brought up.