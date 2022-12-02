Published December 2, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

In a season where the Philadelphia 76ers have been hit with the injury bug, Tobias Harris has been able to remain relatively healthy. Prior to Wednesday, he had only missed two games this season and has been one of the Sixers most consistent players. He was held out of the second half though of the Sixers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and now he is deemed questionable for Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies as per Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sixers are officially listing Tobias Harris as questionable to play tomorrow at Memphis with a non-COVID illness that took him out of Wednesday’s loss at Cleveland. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) December 1, 2022

Tobias Harris apparently wasn’t feeling well prior to the game against the Cavs, but attempted to play through it. The Sixers have already suffered some heavy losses on the wings as they are still without James Harden who has not played since Nov. 2 due to a foot injury, as well as Tyrese Maxey who also suffered a foot injury a couple of weeks ago and is on a similar recovery timeline as Harden.

On the season, Harris has been putting up 16.2 points per game and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from the three-point line. Throughout his career, Harris has been one of the league’s most durable players as well as one of the most underrated ones. Harris has been a double-digit scorer for all but two of his 12 seasons in the NBA with career shooting averages of 47.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range.

The Sixers hadn’t started off the season that great, but even with the injuries they’ve been playing better. They are currently 12-10 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.