Young Sixers guard making huge impression in training camp aside from Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers made it clear on media day that toughness and defense are what they want to be known for this season. One of the biggest x-factors in their ability to do so relies on a young point guard — and it’s not Tyrese Maxey. Jaden Springer, who the Sixers drafted 28th overall in 2021, could emerge as one of the best defenders on the team.

While Maxey is the young point guard that most people are watching out for during Sixers training camp — and for good reason — his value is more on offense. Springer, whose defensive abilities stood out during his time at Tennesee, has been great so far in training camp.

Head coach Doc Rivers said that he has been “absolutely wonderful” and that he doesn’t think anyone wants to be guarded by him. P.J. Tucker is also very impressed.

Doc Rivers on second-year guard Jaden Springer: "Jaden Springer today, defensively, was absolutely wonderful. We got to figure out what position he is." — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) September 28, 2022

PJ Tucker says he’s been impressed by Jaden Springer on the defensive end as well: “He doesn’t even know yet. That’s the crazy part.” #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) September 28, 2022

As a rookie, Springer saw just six minutes of action in the NBA. His G League stats were decent aside from his paltry 24.4 percent 3-point percentage. In 26.8 minutes per game across 19 games, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

The Sixers have had to be patient with Springer, who turned 20 years old just a few days ago. The competition for him to see playing time this season may be tough with De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton serving as the likely backup guards. If he keeps dazzling in training camp with his defense, though, he may have himself a very good case to play a good bit.

Jaden Springer is averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.7 steals per game in the G-League He is still incredibly raw but be patient with Springer. The defense is legit and he is coming off 3 straight games with 4+ steals

pic.twitter.com/5Z4m4W08GQ — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) December 5, 2021

Although Springer showed some nice flashes of scoring in the G League, he may not be a true factor on that end just yet. However, even if his shot creation and shooting take more time to develop, his rugged defense could earn him some real playing opportunities with the Sixers.

As Joel Embiid looks to lead the Sixers to the title of best defensive team in the NBA, Jaden Springer may become a key reason why. His physicality and alertness at the point guard spot made him dominant on defense in college. As those skills finally show up against NBA competition (albeit, in training camp), he could prove to be good enough to become a regular player in Rivers’ rotation.