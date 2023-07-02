SJ Earthquakes and LA Galaxy lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our SJ Earthquakes-LA Galaxy prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The San Jose Earthquakes, currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 7-6-7, have shown improvement on the field. However, they suffered a crushing 1-2 defeat against Saint Louis City in their previous game, giving them a three-game winless run.

The Los Angeles Galaxy, currently occupying the 13th position in the MLS Western Conference standings with a record of 3-6-9, has struggled throughout the season. In their previous match, they were held to a goalless draw by Colorado Rapids. Having gone winless in their last four games, the Galaxy will be eager to turn things around.

Here are the SJ Earthquakes-LA Galaxy soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: SJ Earthquakes-LA Galaxy Odds

San Jose Earthquakes: +115

Los Angeles Galaxy: +195

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -160

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch SJ Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why SJ Earthquakes Can Beat LA Galaxy

Throughout the season, the San Jose Earthquakes have displayed excellent form and have showcased a solid defense over the past month. With the 14th-best record in the MLS, they also hold a top-seven position in the Western Conference. The home team occupies the last playoff spot, barely edging out Austin FC and Vancouver.

Heading into their upcoming match, the San Jose Earthquakes will aim to bounce back after experiencing their second loss in five games. In their last outing, they were defeated 1-2 by the Saint Louis City at the Earthquakes Stadium. During that game, the Quakes had 63% ball possession, registered 14 total shots, earned six corner kicks, and maintained an 80% passing accuracy. Jamiro Monteiro was the sole scorer for the Earthquakes, while Samuel Adeniran found the net twice for the Louligans. The match was intense, resulting in a total of 32 fouls and six yellow cards, with Monteiro, Carlos Akapo, and Niko Tsakiris receiving bookings.

San Jose remains good in their 10 home matches this season, receiving their first loss in the last game. They have secured six victories and played to three draws, scoring 14 goals while only conceding seven. Maintaining an excellent record at the Earthquakes Stadium will be a challenging task. The Earthquakes will seek redemption against the Galaxy, who defeated them 2-1 in their initial encounter last May.

Luchi Gonzalez's squad will face some roster challenges, with Nathan sidelined due to an ACL injury and Michael Baldisimo dealing with an upper-body injury. Cade Cowell will be absent as he represents the USA in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. On a positive note, Carlos Akapo, Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, and Miguel Trauco are available after participating in international duties.

Cristian Espinoza will once again lead the attack as he aims to add to his tally of eight goals and four assists. Jeremy Ebobisse has contributed seven goals, while Jamiro Monteiro, Carlos Gruezo, and Cade Cowell have each provided two assists.

Why LA Galaxy Can Beat SJ Earthquakes

This season has been quite disappointing for the Galaxy, as they currently hold the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the league, just slightly ahead of the Colorado Rapids.

In their recent game against the Rapids, the LA Galaxy managed to secure a 0-0 draw, salvaging a point. Despite having 47% possession, the Galaxy outperformed the Rapids in total shots (13 to 8) and shots on target (3 to 1). Riqui Puig got a yellow card in the 80th mark of the match.

After a disappointing seven-match winless streak at the road to start the season, the Los Angeles Galaxy has captured one win and two draws since. Their form has declined over the past year, and they will need to stage a resurgence to demonstrate their quality. The Galaxy must improve their away record of 1-4-5, where they have scored five goals and accumulated seven points in 10 games.

To make matters worse, Chicarito will be sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a cruciate ligament injury, despite having scored four goals in two matches against Sporting last season. Memo Rodriguez and Martin Caceres are still out with a thigh injury and an avulsion fracture, respectively.

In this scenario, Greg Vanney will need to rely on Tyler Boyd and Dejan Joveljic to lead the offensive charge, as both players have contributed two goals each. Riqui Puig has three goal involvements, while Gaston Burgman, Marky Delgado, and Kelvin Leerdam have each made two goal contributions. The Galaxy will need to surpass their average of 14.8 total shots, 12.5 successful dribbles, and 6.4 corner kicks per game in order to secure a victory.

Final SJ Earthquakes-LA Galaxy Prediction & Pick

The Quakes will make this an interesting match at their stadium, paving for a high-scoring victory. The Galaxy will still sneak a goal but will get another loss on the road.

Final SJ Earthquakes-LA Galaxy Prediction & Pick: LA Galaxy (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-160)