Later this week, the 2022 WNBA Playoffs get underway and so does the Chicago Sky’s campaign to repeat as WNBA champions. The team will make their eighth postseason appearance in the last ten years in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

Do the Sky have what it takes to win again?

First, let’s look at the 2022 WNBA Playoffs’ different format. In contrast to prior seasons, the top eight teams with the best overall record will play in the postseason regardless of conference. A best-of-three series will be used for the opening round, which pits teams against one another from highest to lowest seeding. There will be no single-elimination games this year as the semifinals and finals will both be best-of-five affairs after that.

The defending champion Chicago Sky enter the 2022 WNBA Playoffs as the second seed overall. They will face Sabrina Ionescu and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty in a best-of-three series in the first round.

The Sky have improved their play from a year ago when they won their inaugural title while breaking a franchise record for most victories in a season over the course of 36 games. No, they didn’t have the best regular season record in the WNBA this time around, but they aren’t far off. For sure, Chicago will still be a major force, and any team that wishes to win it all will have to go through the Sky.

The Sky didn’t end up with the best regular season record in 2022. Still, their 26-10 regular season win-loss slate is the best in team history. They completed it with an 82-67 victory over the Mercury in Phoenix. That also clinched the second seed in the WNBA Playoffs.

The Sky aim to become just the second team to repeat as champions in 20 years. The Los Angeles Sparks, who won championships in 2001 and 2002, were the last team to do this.

3 reasons the Sky will repeat as WNBA champions

3. Passing Glory

The Sky ended up with the league record for the most assists per game in a full season. That’s even though the Seattle Storm recently broke the mark for single-game assists with 37 in a victory at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky actually pounce on teams with baskets in the post thanks to all their quick ball movement. Interestingly, the excellent passing is anchored particularly on talented frontcourt playmakers like Candace Parker and Emma Meesseman.

The Sky set the season team assists record by averaging 24.3 assists per game. Keep in mind that at a time when WNBA teams are scoring more than ever (20 years ago, teams averaged fewer than 68 points per game; this season, they average 82), no team has been better at passing the ball than the 2022 Sky. That’s saying something.

2. Balance

Aside from topping the league table in assists, the Sky also finished the regular season first in true shooting percentage. They even finished fourth in true shooting percentage, third in net rating, third in offensive rating, and third in defensive rating. Those are all signs of a potent and well-rounded offense.

In fact, only one club in WNBA history (the 2020 Aces) has averaged more points in the paint than the Sky’s 42.2. And that’s despite the absence of a strong go-to scorer.

Opposing defenses just cannot afford to lay off any of the Sky players, specifically their starting lineup. The quintet of Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Kahleah Copper, Meesseman, and Parker has been quite unstoppable. They have collectively played 314 minutes in 2022, by far the most on the team.

To illustrate, if opponents give Quigley a chance, she’ll make a three-pointer. When left alone, 2021 Finals MVP Copper will dart to the hoop, where she has some of the league’s strongest finishing skills. And with so many options available to Meesseman and Parker at the high post, good luck stopping them.

In terms of shooting percentage, the Sky easily top the league. This comes as no surprise, given how their balanced offense puts pressure on defenders.

1. Intact Core

The Sky lost Stefanie Dolson and Diamond DeShields after winning the team’s first championship. Still, they managed to keep an intact core. Candace Parker, Kahleah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, and Azura Stevens continue to lead this team. They also added All-Star Emma Meesseman to the mix in addition to seeing a breakthrough season from defensively-minded rookie Rebekah Gardner.

Rebekah Gardner’s journey to the WNBA will no doubt aid the Chicago Sky’s repeat bid. As @nemchocke writes, it has also given general managers a blueprint for how to navigate the current CBA. https://t.co/zPtr2QgkaB — Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) August 9, 2022

Remember that Parker & Co. surely won’t give the title up without a fight, and they do have a system built for success in the postseason.

This intact core gives the Sky the best prospects of winning the championship again.

The Sky also continue to play with the poise of a champion on both ends while maintaining one of the league’s most balanced attacks. Don’t forget that they have six players averaging double-digit points.

Put all those ingredients together, and going back-to-back shouldn’t be a stretch for the Chicago Sky.