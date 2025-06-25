The Chicago Sky have not had the 2025 WNBA season they hoped for. Chicago has a 4-10 record and is eight games back in the Eastern Conference standings. The Sky are already down Courtney Vandersloot, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier in June. Now they will be without another talented player heading into the meat of the regular season.

The Sky will be without second-year center Kamilla Cardoso for a handful of games. Cardoso is temporarily stepping away from the team to represent Brazil in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.

Cardoso's absence comes after she put up one of her best performances in the Sky's 97-86 win against the Sparks on Tuesday night.

In that game, Cardoso led the team in scoring with 27 points. She also added seven rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes on the court.

Chicago trailed for most of the game, but ended up securing victory thanks to a 30-17 run in the fourth quarter. Cardoso even scored the bucket that gave the Sky the lead.

The Sky will likely turn to Elizabeth Williams to fill in for Cardoso while she is away at AmeriCup.

Angel Reese drops shade on Sparks for not drafting Kamilla Cardoso during the 2024 WNBA Draft

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are an excellent pair of front-court players who Chicago can build around. But they are very different personalities.

Cardoso and Reese had an excellent exchange when talking with the media after Tuesday's big win.

Cardoso tried to remain humble after her career-best performance, giving credit to her teammates.

“My teammates did a great job of finding me today,” Cardoso said during the postgame press conference, per Karli Bell.

Her teammate Angel Reese butted in with a harsh comment directed at the Sparks while also praising Cardoso.

“And [the Sparks] didn't pick her at No. 2. We got lucky,” Reese quipped.

Reese is of course referring to the 2024 WNBA Draft. In that draft, the Sparks held the second overall pick and the Sky the third overall pick. The Sky had the decision between Cardoso and Cameron Brink, ultimately deciding to select Brink.

It is too early to judge if that was a mistake by the Sparks. After all, Brink was injured for most of her rookie season.

Either way, Reese and the rest of Chicago's organization are thrilled that they have Cardoso on the team.

Next up for the Sky is a trip to Valhalla for a Friday night game against the Valkyries.