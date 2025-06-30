Angel Reese made unique WNBA history after Sunday's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks.

In 38 minutes of action, Reese was active throughout the game against the Sparks. She finished with a stat line of 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 10-of-19 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Reese's activity on the boards ended up seeing her record her fourth straight game of grabbing 15 or more rebounds. As a result, she made WNBA history as the first player to achieve this feat, per StatMuse.

What's next for Angel Reese, Sky

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is fouled by Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Angel Reese's historic rebounding efforts proved to be beneficial as the Sky coasted to a 92-85 win over the Sparks on Sunday night. The last four contests have her averaging 17.5 rebounds per game.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. However, the Sky ended up winning the matchup as they made more shots down the stretch. They emphasized this from 3-point land, making 11 triples on 42.3% accuracy. In the fourth quarter, Chicago came through as they outscored Los Angeles 31-23 in the last 10 minutes.

Five players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. Ariel Atkins had a strong performance with 20 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal. She shot 7-of-12 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown, and 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. Kia Nurse came next with 14 points and two rebounds, Rachel Banham put up 13 points and four assists, while Elizabeth Williams provided 12 points and nine rebounds.

Chicago improved to a 5-11 record, holding the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and three games behind the Indiana Fever.

The Sky will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Lynx on July 6 at 7 p.m. ET.