Chicago Sky forward Kahleah Copper was listed as “available” on the Sky's injury update before the Sky take on the Washington Mystics at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Today's Game Status Report: Kahleah Copper — AVAILABLE

Morgan Bertsch — PROBABLE (Ankle)

Isabelle Harrison — OUT (Knee)

Ruthy Hebard — OUT (Maternity Return)

Rebekah Gardner — OUT (Foot)

Kristine Anigwe — OUT (NWT – Overseas) pic.twitter.com/olvbTggDrY — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 18, 2023

Forward Morgan Bertsch was listed as “probable” with an ankle injury. Forwards Isabelle Harrison, Ruthy Hebard, Kristine Anigwe and guard Rebekah Gardner were all listed as “out.”

Copper was listed in the team's starting five before the Sky tipped off against the Mystics.

Copper was listed as “questionable” before Friday's matchup with the Indiana Fever for personal reasons. Forward Robyn Parks made her first career start against Indiana, scoring 13 points and making three of her four 3-point attempts as the Sky fell to the Fever in a 92-90 loss on home court. Guard Marina Mabrey, who the Sky acquired from the Dallas Wings in a multiple-team trade in February, led all players with 36 points as he hit 14 of her 22 shot attempts and six of her 11 tries from the 3-point line.

Copper, the former seventh-overall pick by the Mystics in 2016, is averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game during her eighth season in the league and her seventh with Chicago. The two-time All-Star scored a season-high 27 points when the Sky took a four-point victory over the New York Liberty earlier this month, hitting 10 of her 17 field goal attempts in a game that saw former Chicago guard Courtney Vandersloot earn an 18-point, 10-assist double-double.

The Sky will face the Mystics in a Commissioner's Cup matchup on Sunday. Chicago and the Mystics are tied in the Eastern Conference with 2-3 records in Commissioner's Cup play, taking spots behind the Liberty, Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. Washington lost to the Fever in a Cup game on Tuesday. Former Sky forward Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 17 points as Indiana earned an 87-66 win over Washington at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Sky will take on the Mystics at 2 p.m. CDT on Sunday in Washington, DC.