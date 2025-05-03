The LSU Tigers community welcomed back Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith with open arms ahead of the Chicago Sky's preseason game against the Brazilian national team.

Reese and Van Lith were LSU teammates for only the 2023-24 season, helping the Tigers finish with a 31-6 overall record. However, their aspirations for a national championship, with Reese having won it the year before, came to an end after losing to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament.

Reese represented the Tigers for two seasons before she declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Van Lith departed as she transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs, having a resurgent campaign to close out her collegiate career.

Nonetheless, returning to their former team, the Tigers showed their appreciation for the two stars with flowers.

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith getting their flowers in their LSU homecoming 💐 📺 CHI-Brazil on ION. Stream FREE on the WNBA App with League Pass Preview

How Angel Reese, Sky played against Brazil

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith made sure to wow the LSU Tigers community like old times, leading the Chicago Sky to an 89-62 victory over Brazil on Friday night.

The Brazilians were no match for the Sky throughout the game. The Tigers boasted a 52-27 lead at halftime and never looked back, cruising on both sides of the ball.

Only two players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. She led the team with a stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, and an assist. She shot 4-of-7 from the field and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line. Kia Nurse came next with 11 points, while Van Lith provided seven points, five assists and three rebounds.

The Sky will prepare for their next preseason game, being at home. They host the Minnesota Lynx on May 6 at 7 p.m. ET.