The Chicago Sky have been dealing with a short-handed roster for the first few weeks of the 2023 WNBA season. Two players who were expected to be key rotation players in second-year wing Rebekah Gardner and rookie Morgan Bertsch both suffered injuries early in the season and are currently sidelined. Ruthy Hebard is currently out on maternity, Kristine Anigwe has taken a leave of absence from the team due to overseas commitments and prized free agent signing Isabelle Harrison has yet to play this season due to a knee injury. Kahleah Copper was just added to the Sky injury report as questionable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Fever due to personal reasons as per James Kay of The Next.

The Sky's injury report lists Kahleah Copper (Personal) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow's game vs. the Fever. Isabelle Harrison (Knee), Ruthy Hebard (Maternity Return), Rebekah Gardner (Foot), Morgan Bertsch (Ankle) and Kristine Anigwe (NWT – Overseas) are all OUT for the contest. — James Kay (@James_M_Kay) June 14, 2023

Sky fans will hope that Kahleah Copper's inclusion on the injury report is short-lived. For a team that has been decimated by player absences so far, Copper has been one of the team's most consistent players. The 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, Copper has been having a career-season statistically.

Through the Sky's first ten games of the season, Copper has been averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 41.8 percent shooting from the field, 42.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her three-point shooting percentage is the highest she shot since her rookie season in 2016 with the Washington Mystics.

Copper was named to her second consecutive All-Star team last season and should be on pace for a third straight selection. Copper is arguably the Sky's best player and they need her on the court, provided that everything is okay.