For the first time in just over a year, Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith shared a court again. In the latter's unofficial debut, the Chicago Sky dominated the Brazil national team in their 2025 WNBA preseason opener.

The Sky dominated Brazil 89-62 without a single player reaching 20 minutes. The game was appropriately played in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the campus of LSU, where Reese and Van Lith were teammates during the 2023-2024 college basketball season.

The team's new star duo did not spend too much time on the court together but displayed the same chemistry that led to a 2024 national title. Reese led the way with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in just 16 minutes. In her first minutes of professional action, Van Lith added seven points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 13 minutes off the bench.

Aline Moura was the only Brazilian to reach double figures, leading the team with 12 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. Former Oregon State star Catarina Ferreira and Manu Alves each added nine points.

While Van Lith made her Sky debut, Chicago was notably without 2025 top-10 pick Ajša Sivka. The 19-year-old is not on the team's training camp roster and will not play in the WNBA in 2025, instead remaining with the Slovenia national team for at least one more year as they compete in the 2025 Eurobasket.

Hailey Van Lith joined handful of new Sky players in Brazil game

The Sky also featured new additions Ariel Atkins, Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse in the starting lineup. Vandersloot tied Van Lith with a team-high five assists, while Nurse immediately showcased the shooting she brings to the lineup, going 3-for-5 from deep. Atkins, Vandersloot and Nurse joined Reese and Kamilla Cardoso in the starting lineup.

Second-round rookie Maddy Westbeld took the court for 12 minutes, going 2-for-2 from the field for five points. Chicago also debuted veterans Rebecca Allen, Arella Guirantes and Morgan Bertsch, as well as undrafted rookies Alex Wilson, Sammie Pusis and Tilly Boller.

In total, the Sky had all 18 members of their training camp roster take the court. With the 2025 WNBA regular season set to begin on May 16, Chicago has just under two weeks to remove six players and finalize its official roster.