As the Phoenix Mercury approach their final preseason game on Sunday, Kahleah Copper is questionable against the Golden State Valkyries with a back injury.

The second-year Phoenix guard had the same injury diagnosis on Tuesday, before their game against the Las Vegas Aces. In that game, Copper's rise reflects the Mercury's 2025 culture.

Here's everything we know about Kahleah Copper's back injury

Kahleah Copper's injury status vs the Valkyries

Although she's on the injury report, it might be airing on the side of caution. After all, Copper played 16 minutes and had six points and two assists, while shooting 3-8 from the field.

Her athleticism continued to peak and became a problem for the Aces' defense. However, head coach Nate Tibbetts wanted to give every player a chance to play.

Sitting Copper after reaching the 16-minute mark could've been the best thing to do.

Furthermore, she has had four days of rest in between Tuesday's game and Sunday's game vs Golden State. Playing in front of the Mercury fans could be a main prerogative for her.

Even if she plays or doesn't play, that hasn't been the main story. The Mercury training camp has seen Copper emerge as a leader. She mentioned that's a major element she's adding to her game.

Whether it's on the court or coaching players up, that addition to her game could be a deciding factor, and not have the team worry as much about her availability.

Still, Phoenix has Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to carry the weight if she misses time.

Mercury injury report

Kahleah Copper – QUESTIONABLE (Back)

Monique Akoa Makani – OUT (Knee)

Valkyries injury report

Laeticia Amihere: QUESTIONABLE (Right hip)

Kate Martin: OUT (Right hand)

Stephanie Talbot: OUT (Right quad)

Cecilia Zandalasini: OUT (Right foot)

So, when it comes to the question of whether Kahleah Copper is playing on Sunday vs. the Valkyries, the answer is likely yes. However, it will be a game-time decision.