As the Phoenix Mercury approach their final preseason game on Sunday, Kahleah Copper is questionable against the Golden State Valkyries with a back injury.

The second-year Phoenix guard had the same injury diagnosis on Tuesday, before their game against the Las Vegas Aces. In that game, Copper's rise reflects the Mercury's 2025 culture.

Here's everything we know about Kahleah Copper's back injury

Kahleah Copper's injury status vs the Valkyries

Although she's on the injury report, it might be airing on the side of caution. After all, Copper played 16 minutes and had six points and two assists, while shooting 3-8 from the field.

Her athleticism continued to peak and became a problem for the Aces' defense. However, head coach Nate Tibbetts wanted to give every player a chance to play.

Sitting Copper after reaching the 16-minute mark could've been the best thing to do.

Furthermore, she has had four days of rest in between Tuesday's game and Sunday's game vs Golden State. Playing in front of the Mercury fans could be a main prerogative for her.

Even if she plays or doesn't play, that hasn't been the main story. The Mercury training camp has seen Copper emerge as a leader. She mentioned that's a major element she's adding to her game.

Related Phoenix Mercury NewsArticle continues below
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper with the ESPN logo next to her, with a big red X going through the ESPN logo. There's also a thought bubble of Copper shooting a ball of fire.
Why ESPN flubbed Mercury star Kahleah Copper on Top 25 list
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia watches a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at Footprint Center.
Suns owner makes move involving Mercury after NBA team
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon reacts against the LA Sparks in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Aces’ undrafted rookie hits game-winner in 1st WNBA outing

Whether it's on the court or coaching players up, that addition to her game could be a deciding factor, and not have the team worry as much about her availability.

Still, Phoenix has Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to carry the weight if she misses time.

Mercury injury report

Kahleah Copper – QUESTIONABLE (Back)
Monique Akoa Makani – OUT (Knee)

Valkyries injury report

Laeticia Amihere: QUESTIONABLE (Right hip)
Kate Martin: OUT (Right hand)
Stephanie Talbot: OUT (Right quad)
Cecilia Zandalasini: OUT (Right foot)

So, when it comes to the question of whether Kahleah Copper is playing on Sunday vs. the Valkyries, the answer is likely yes. However, it will be a game-time decision.