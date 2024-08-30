One of the most furious debates throughout this entire WNBA season has been who should win the league's Rookie of the Year award. The 2024 WNBA rookie class is one for the ages, as the likes of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Cameron Brink entered the league to much fanfare after outstanding collegiate careers.

While the betting odds indicate Clark has all but run away with the award, as is unsurprisingly the case, a large contingent of fans are campaigning for Reese, one of the Chicago Sky's first-round picks, to win ROTY over Clark.

Although Clark has powered the Indiana Fever's offense as the team's primary ball handler, Reese has charged the Sky via her rebounding and energy. Through 30 games, Reese is averaging 13.3 points and 12.9 rebounds while becoming a double-double machine.

Angel Reese on verge of creating WNBA's 500-500 club

In addition to setting a new WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles in league history (15), Reese tallied three consecutive 20-rebound games over the past two weeks, moving her one step closer to rewriting some more WNBA history.

According to @trendyhoopstars on X, formerly Twitter, Reese, if she keeps up her strong play, will become the founding member of the WNBA 500-500 club.

“Angel Reese is currently on track to become the first player in WNBA history to record both 500 or more points and 500 or more rebounds in a single season,” the user wrote.

“To achieve this remarkable feat, Reese would need to:

— Average 10.1 points over the next 10 games

— Average 11.2 rebounds over the next 10 games.”

With Reese averaging above those figures for the entire season, Reese, if she plays just as well as she has over the past few months, will clear the marks needed to reach both 500 points and 500 rebounds, and possibly, sway some voters to crown her the WNBA's best rookie.

That being said, it remains highly unlikely Reese or anyone else will be able to beat Clark for Rookie of the Year.

Clark, who has struggled with turnovers throughout the season, has nonetheless wowed fans much like she did during her illustrious career at Iowa. As a rookie, Clark is averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists, and over the last two months, she is averaging 20.8 points and 10.5 assists. In that time period, which spans 12 games, Clark has recorded seven double-doubles.

The Sky and Fever will play in their final head-to-head matchup tonight, which could prove to be a pivotal result for either team. Indiana and Chicago are currently seventh and eighth in the WNBA standings, respectively, meaning they would be the final two playoff teams if the season ended today.

Chicago is 3.5 games behind Indiana for seventh and just one game ahead of the ninth-place Atlanta Dream. The Sky will have nine games left after their meeting with the Fever, who will have eight to go after Friday.