Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Chicago Sky. Our WNBA odds series has our Fever Sky prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fever Sky.

The Indiana Fever are on a steady upward trajectory with Caitlin Clark leading the way. On the other hand, the Chicago Sky are in trouble. The Sky is falling in Chicago, or at least it feels that way given the post-Olympic break trajectory we're seeing in the Windy City. The Sky confused everyone in the WNBA when they traded Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun and gave away one of their better offensive players. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are superb defender-rebounders. They are worker-bee type players who depend on their energy and work ethic to help their team. They are not polished shooters or elite scorers, at least not yet. Teams with blue-collar rebounders and effort players such as Reese and Cardoso need shooters and scorers to space the floor and balance the roster. Giving away Mabrey cut against that goal, and you're seeing a diminished Chicago team in the second half of the WNBA season as a result. A lot of basketball people could have predicted this outcome, but the Sky didn't heed that advice. Chicago is 11-19, just one game ahead of the Atlanta Dream for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot.

Indiana, in marked contrast to Chicago, is 7-3 in its last 10. Caitlin Clark keeps getting better and better, but one player who is really stepping up for the Fever is Lexie Hull. The Stanford product is hitting big baskets and playing strong defense, giving the Fever another two-way piece who adds to this roster. Indiana has been so good that the Fever — who have never been better than seventh place in the W all season long — finally have a chance to take the sixth-place spot away from the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever own the head-to-head tiebreaker, so if Chicago wins and ties Phoenix in the standings, the Sky would move into the No. 6 position with the playoffs just three weeks away. The Sky need this game more than the Fever, but Indiana certainly has a lot to play for here, too.

How To Watch Fever vs. Sky

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Fever are playing great basketball, winning games, and growing in the belief that they can actually cause problems in the playoffs, an idea which seemed ludicrous back in June, when it was fair to doubt if this team was even going to get into the playoffs in the first place. The growth curve for this team has been substantial. Players are learning and improving just about every game, certainly every week.

Chicago, meanwhile, is a mess. The Mabrey deal with Connecticut was a disaster and never made sense on any level. Angel Reese works hard but has a lot to fix with her shooting mechanics and overall offensive game. It's not going to happen overnight. The limitations of this roster are being laid bare, and Indiana can exploit those flaws.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The line has steadily moved toward Indiana before tipoff, rooted in the reasonable belief that there is now a wide gulf between these teams. However, Chicago needs this game more than Indiana. The Sky are playing to save their playoff spot. Indiana has a multi-game cushion for the postseason and is not in imminent danger of falling out of a playoff position the way Chicago is. Plus, the Sky took the defending champion Las Vegas Aces to the wire a week ago before losing on a buzzer-beater. They can keep this game close enough to cover.

Final Fever-Sky Prediction & Pick

This matchup is usually close, so the 6.5-point spread seems like an invitation to pick Chicago. However, the Sky are playing poorly right now. Pass on this one.

Final Fever-Sky Prediction & Pick: Fever -6.5