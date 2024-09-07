The Chicago Sky are preparing for their second home matchup of the weekend. Chicago will face Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings on Sunday following an impressive Chennedy Carter-led win against the Los Angeles Sparks. However, the Sky received a notable injury report update on Angel Reese ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Reese is listed as questionable with a wrist ailment, the team announced on Saturday evening. The news comes just after the rookie forward put on a clinic in her last matchup. Reese achieved a stat line of 24 points and 12 rebounds on 60 percent shooting from the field against the Sparks on Friday night. In addition, she knocked down a rare three-pointer, going 1-for-3 on her deep-range attempts.

Hopefully, Angel Reese will undergo a timely recovery from her wrist injury. It is no secret she gives a special edge to the Sky.

Chicago made an admirable comeback against the Wings during the WNBA's opening week in May. Reese played a big part in the effort with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Sky will be challenged without her if she misses Sunday's game, given the lift she provides.

“Even though I'm young, I know I bring a lot of energy to this team. My energy is contagious, and I just try to boost everybody up as much as I can,” Reese said after the Sky's 83-74 May. 18 win over Dallas.

Nevertheless, Chicago is determined to find a way to win, with or without Reese.

Sky face another crucial matchup with playoff race in last stretch

Chicago's victory over the Sparks eliminated LA from the playoff race. But that does not mean the Sky are safe. Chicago holds a 12-22 record, which ties them with the Atlanta Dream for eighth place in the league standings. Moreover, the Wings, who sit at 9-25, are battling for the final playoff spot as well.

The Sky will have to bring their best performance against Dallas to increase their chances of making the postseason. Dallas will be sure to bring fire to the game behind the play of Arike Ogunbowale. Through 33 games, Ogunbowale averages 22.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Thankfully, Chicago has someone to directly counter the star guard.

Chennedy Carter is proving to be an essential part of the Sky's success. She nearly had a triple-double against the Sparks on Friday. Fans will be in for a treat as two of the league's top guards face off in a high-stakes game on Sunday.