CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky entered Friday night's Los Angeles Sparks matchup in desperation mode. The Sky were fresh off a seven-game losing streak after their loss to the Las Vegas Aces. However, thanks to standout efforts from Angel Reese and the return of Chennedy Carter, Chicago was able to beat LA 92-78. Angel Reese revealed the special Carter reason behind the team's skid-snapping victory.

Carter flirted with a triple-double Friday night. She finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds, and dished seven assists. Carter gave the Sky exactly what they were missing during her four-game hiatus. However, Angel Reese recognized Carter for the energy she brings off the court as well.

“Being able to have [Chennedy's] contagious energy in the locker room [was key]. It's not just her on-the-court performance, but her contagious energy in the locker room. She always has energy, doing crazy stuff, backflips, whatever. So just being able to have her back healthy was the most important thing. I'm just happy to have her back, and I know she's happy,” Reese shared after the game.

Angel Reese was not the only one praising Carter for her contributions. Wintrust Arena erupted in cheer when Carter checked out of the game late in the fourth quarter. The former lottery pick expressed gratitude for the love she received coming back from her time out of the lineup.

“For me [the support] means a lot. I haven't been in a moment like this in my career ever. So to feel that from not only the fans but also my teammates and my coaches. Making me feel loved, making me feel valued. It's an amazing feeling,” Carter said.

Carter might have been feeling the love a bit too much because she mistakenly thought she committed nine turnovers when she actually had nine rebounds. Angel Reese firmly corrected her, saying, “You have nine total rebounds girly… don't do that,” to which the room erupted in laughter.

Sky regain momentum with Sparks win

Chennedy Carter made a tremendous impact on Friday, but Angel Reese was just as effective. Reese scored 24 points, grabbed 12 boards, and even stepped out and knocked down a three-pointer. Furthermore, the rookie forward revealed more insight into Chicago's success against LA, citing their third-quarter adjustments.

“I think we used our advantages and dominated as best we could. Going back to our principles, inside out. And we finally followed the gameplan on the offensive side, on the defensive side. We were handsy. We boxed out and rebounded… I think we just came together at the right time and just dominated,” Reese stated.

Chicago looks to carry their positive energy from Friday into their next matchup against the Dallas Wings back at Wintrust on Sunday night.