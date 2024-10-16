The Chicago Sky are knee-deep in their coaching search after parting ways with Teresa Weatherspoon in late September. One of the most important qualities the next coach must possess is the ability to develop a good relationship with star forward Angel Reese. Reese is working on her game during the offseason, but she is also taking up off-the-court endeavors as well.

Reese is known to be a participant in the fashion world and she made a Victoria's Secret appearance in mid-October. The Sky forward seemingly responded to digs from fans about her choices:

“I thought the brand was ‘cheapened'…. CRY ABOUT IT,” Reese cryptically posted on X (formerly) Twitter.

One fans' criticism of Reese in her comments was that her outfits “cheapened” her brand, which is what Reese was likely responding to.

If there is one thing about Angel Reese, she will not settle when it comes to enhancing her personal brand. One area Reese has made strides in is her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

At the same time, Reese knows the commitment it takes to be great on the court. She demonstrated her work ethic several times during 2024. Reese earned a spot on the 2024 WNBA All-Star and the All-Rookie Team. Fans questioned her status with the Sky given, her reaction to Teresa Weatherspoon's departure. However, Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca reassured the team on good terms with the team.

“The franchise's relationship with Angel is in a good spot,” Pagliocca said, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “Emotions were high [following Teresa Weatherspoon's departure] for a couple days, and we can respect that. We can appreciate it. We understand there's bonds that are built with coaches and players, especially the young ones.”

It seems like Sky and Reese are in sound standing. It will be interesting to see how she continues to develop with the franchise.