Angel Reese, the standout forward and recent Chicago Sky draftee, is adopting a new moniker to mark her move from LSU to the Windy City. The 21-year-old announced that she would now like to be known as “Chi Barbie,” a nod to her new home and a departure from her previous nickname, “Bayou Barbie.”
Reese made the announcement via a TikTok video Thursday, just days after being selected as the seventh overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. In the video, she introduced herself as “Chi Barbie,” signaling a fresh start in her professional career far from Baton Rouge.
“I want y'all to know I'm still gonna be the Bayou Barbie, but I'm going to Chicago now,” Reese said, per TMZ.
The name change came after Reese sought suggestions for a new nickname that would better reflect her new city. Among some of the submissions were names like Chiraq Barbie and Chi-Town Angel, but Reese ultimately settled on “Chi Barbie.”
Reese reiterated her commitment to representing her hometown of Baltimore and her college town in Louisiana, adding, “I am the Chi Barbie, I'm the Baltimore Barbie, and I am always gonna be the Bayou Barbie!”
Sky's strategic draft picks with Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese
The Sky also selected South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso with the third overall pick in the draft. The dynamic duo of Cardoso and Reese has ignited excitement among basketball gans.
Cardoso, standing at 6-foot-7, brings a formidable defensive presence to the Sky. Her impressive performance in the NCAA Tournament, where she averaged 10.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, showcases her potential to make an impact in the WNBA. Reese complements Cardoso with her scoring and rebounding abilities, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds in her final college season. Both players are seen as foundational pieces in the Sky's strategy to rejuvenate the team.
This strategic shift in team building was evident as the Sky engaged in active draft dealings, including a trade with the Phoenix Mercury to secure the third pick and a swap with the Minnesota Lynx for Reese's selection.
As the Sky prepare for their season opener on May 15 against the Dallas Wings, the additions of Cardoso and Reese are poised to significantly impact the team’s performance and draw in a new generation of fans excited about the future of women’s basketball in Chicago.