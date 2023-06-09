In the WNBA, teams are allowed to sign players to hardship contracts when they have only nine or less available players on the roster. For the Chicago Sky, that was their reality heading into Friday's game on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks. They are facing injuries to Rebekah Gardner, Morgan Bertsch and Isabelle Harrison, Kristine Anigwe left for overseas commitments and Ruthy Hebard is out on maternity exception. Ahead of their game against the Sparks, the Sky signed a pair of players in Taylor Soule and Khaalia Hillsman. When two of players who are out return to the lineup, both players' hardship contracts will be terminated.

We have signed center Khaalia Hillsman and forward Taylor Soule to hardship contracts. 📰 https://t.co/0V3qeyOp9W pic.twitter.com/qtZpZhQEpJ — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) June 9, 2023

The Sky are hoping to get contributions from their temporary reinforcements as they embark on a mini two-game road trip against the Sparks and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Taylor Soule is a rookie who was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx with the No. 28 overall pick in this past draft. She was cut before the start of the regular season. Soule played four seasons at Boston College before transferring to Virginia Tech for her final year of college eligibility.

Khaalia Hillsman has had appearances in the WNBA in training camp but has yet to stick on a roster into the regular season. She's had camps stints with the Lynx and Connecticut Sun and has carved out a career overseas. This will be her first WNBA regular season experience and minutes if she gets into either game for the Sky.

The Sky lost most of their championship core from 2022 in the offseason with third-year guard Dana Evans as the lone player remaining from that team.