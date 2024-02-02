The Sky will bolster their backcourt with this signing.

The Chicago Sky made their major WNBA free agency move even before the 2023 season ended when they signed star guard Kahleah Copper to a contract extension. Copper was set to hit unrestricted free agency during this offseason and the Sky ensured they have the All-Star guard locked up for at least two more seasons. With the WNBA free agency period now officially underway, the Sky bolstered their backcourt even more so with the addition of veteran point guard Lindsay Allen.

Lindsay Allen joins the Sky after spending the past two seasons playing for the Minnesota Lynx. Last season she emerged as one of the more underrated point guards in the WNBA. She played in 29 games including 20 starts at a career-high 24.1 minutes per game.

A six year veteran, Allen was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. She played one season for the Liberty and has also suited up for the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever.

This past season for the Lynx, Allen averaged 6.2 points per game, a year after averaging a career high 6.7 points. She also averaged 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, also career-highs. She averaged splits of 39.9 percent shooting from the field, 20.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Allen is expected to proved backcourt depth behind the trio of Copper, Dana Evans and Marina Mabrey. Last season the Sky finished as the eighth seed in the WNBA standings and lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces.