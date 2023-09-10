Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Chicago, the Sky announced in a Sunday release.

“Chicago has been everything I could've asked for and more over the past seven seasons,” Copper said in Sunday's release. “This is where I've grown as a player, as a person, and where I'm proud to say I've become one with this community.

“This city doesn't cut corners and pours everything it has into each day. That's a standard I'm proud to upkeep. I'm ready and excited to grow and build on my legacy here and give this city, our fans, my teammates, coaches, and the entire Sky organization everything I have to bring another championship back home.”

Kahleah Copper, a three-time All-Star and one-time WNBA Champion, averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game during the 38 games she played and started for the Sky in 2023. The former Rutgers guard has played in 224 games and started in 135 for Chicago since she was included in the 2017 trade that sent forward Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics. She dropped 20 points or more on 17 occasions in 2023, including a 37-point performance in a July matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.

“We are thrilled Kahleah has decided to stay in Chicago, after winning a championship here and bringing so much success to Chicago,” Sky principal owner Michael Alter said, via ESPN women's basketball reporter Alexa Philippou. “We know Kahleah's skill, leadership, drive, competitive spirit, passion, and energy will help fuel a winning culture in Chicago for years to come.”

Kahleah Copper scored a team-leading 20 points during Chicago's win over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. The Sky won the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs with the victory. Chicago prevailed in its regular-season finale against the Connecticut Sun, taking a 102-91 win in Mohegan Sun Arena behind 20-point outings from guard Courtney Williams and center Elizabeth Williams.