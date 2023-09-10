The Chicago Sky would have had two chances to lock up a playoff berth. With their final two regular season games against the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun, they just needed one win to hold off the Los Angeles Sparks and grab the eighth and final playoff spot. Rather than leave things up to chance, the Sky beat the Lynx on Friday to seal the eighth seed, making Sunday's game against the Sun rather irrelevant. With the playoffs set to get underway, Sunday would be a good time to potentially rest players. It appears as if the Sky might do just that as star guard Kahleah Copper appeared on the injury report as per Annie Costabile of The Chicago Sun-Times.

Kahleah Copper (toe) added to the injury report for tomorrows regular season finale against the Storm. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) September 9, 2023

Kahleah Copper will miss the Sky's final regular season game with what is listed as a toe injury. There should be no cause for concern though for Sky fans as it's likely just an opportunity for Copper to get rest before the start of the playoffs. Depending on what happens on the final day of the regular season, the Sky will open on the road against either the Las Vegas Aces or the New York Liberty.

Copper was named to her third consecutive All-Star appearance this season. She's been averaging a career-high 18.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 40.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Copper is in her seventh season with the Sky and was the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP.