The Chicago Sky took another step toward rounding out their 2025 roster on Monday, extending two restricted qualifying offers and a reserved qualifying offer to a trio of players they hope will play a role on the team's supporting cast.

The Sky have extended restricted qualifying offers to Dana Evans and Michaela Onyenwere, who both played roles off the bench and in the starting lineup for the team last year. The move prevents them from becoming unrestricted free agents when WNBA free agency opens on February 1.

The team also made a reserved qualifying offer to Nikolina Milić, who sat out last WNBA season but the Sky acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Lynx last April. The offer gives Chicago exclusive negotiating rights with Milić unless it withdraws the offer by March 7, at which point she would become an unrestricted free agent.

It's all paperwork that shows the Sky hope to have all three around when the 2025 season kicks off in May. Evans, a five-year veteran, put up 7.2 points per game for Chicago in 2204, her fourth season with the Sky, shooting 37.6% from three-point range. Onyenwere added 6.6 more in her first season with the Sky.

Chennedy Carter notably absent from list of Sky qualifying offers

While the Sky extended qualifying offers to Evans, Onyenwere and Milić, one name missing from the list is perhaps more notable than all three.

The Sky did not give Chennedy Carter a qualifying offer, indicating the franchise may be ready to move on from their star guard. Though Carter led the team in scoring (17.5 points per game), there were also questions about Carter's impact in the locker room and her commitment to the team, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun Times.

“Players alluded to locker room issues during exit interviews and a culture that catered to the needs of a few versus the entire team,” Costabile wrote. “First-year coach Tyler Marsh has made clear his intentions to develop a system that doesn’t prioritize one player.”

Angel Reese, the leading returning player still under contract, has been vocal in her support of Carter in the past. She wrote on Monday via X, “everything happens for a reason.” She previously called Carter “one of the best guards in this league” and stuck by her while Carter came under fire for a hard foul on Caitlin Clark in June.

The Sky now have until January 20 to offer Carter a new deal before she becomes an unrestricted free agent.