The Chicago Sky need offense during the second half of the 2024 WNBA season. Chicago traded Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun before the All-Star break, leaving a three-point shooting and overall scoring void. However, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon values play on both ends of the floor, and while rookie forward Angel Reese is answering the call, Weatherspoon named someone else as the Sky's “most versatile player.” That someone is Michaela Onyenwere.

Onyenwere earned a spot in Chicago's starting lineup against the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 18. She only scored two points in 23 minutes, but her showing did not tell the full story of the impact she makes. Teresa Weatherspoon explained why Onyenwere is one of the brightest members of the Sky roster after Chicago's win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 17.

“I've spoken about Michaela since day one. She's our most versatile player,” Weatherspoon revealed. “Even when she wasn't playing, you could look over on the bench and see she was an incredible teammate. But Michaela has worked her way into this lineup. And you see how special she is offensively and defensively. She can guard 1-5, puts the ball on the floor with tremendous power and strength… She plays a huge part in our success.”

Sky will need more from Onyenwere as season's second half progresses

Despite not playing much during the first half of the season, Michaela Onyenwere stayed ready. As Teresa Weatherspoon mentioned, Onyenwere focused on being as supportive to her teammates as possible when she was not playing.

After breaking out for 14 points on 85 percent from the field in the Sky's 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty, Onyenwere revealed a strong mindset:

“I'm always ready… when I wasn't playing as much, I just focused on being the best human being I could be. But also staying prepared… whether [I play] 2 minutes or 30 minutes, I'll always be ready,” Onyenwere said.

Now that she is getting an increased role, Onyenwere will need to continue to take strides on both sides of the ball. The fourth-year forward has the skillset to be a sound three-level scorer and guard multiple positions. Onyenwere can help take the pressure off Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese down the stretch of the season.

Chicago took another tough loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 19. Thus, they ended their first week back from the Olympic break with a 1-2 record. The Sky are preparing for another two challenging matchups against the Connecticut Sun on the road on Aug. 23 and at home on Aug. 25.