The Chicago Sky entered Tuesday night's Atlanta Dream matchup on a three-game losing streak. The Sky were on a mission for a win to inch closer to the playoffs, as they held the eighth spot in the WNBA standings. However, the Dream were relentless in front of their home crowd and gave Chicago an 86-70 loss. Forward Brianna Turner, who started in place of the injured Kamilla Cardoso, captured the team's enduring message for the postseason despite taking another blow on Tuesday.

“I think we're extremely locked in. We know we're not eliminated. So we know we have a chance to come out against Connecticut and make some things happen,” Turner said during the postgame press conference.

As admirable as the Sky's playoff concentration has been, they might have to face the reality of being draft lottery participants depending on if the Washington Mystics and/or Dream win their remaining games. Nevertheless, Turner and Rachel Banham are not concerned with what happens outside of the present moment.

“We're worried about this season, honestly. I don't think any of us are concerned about the draft. We're in the present… We're trying to make the playoffs,” Turner added. “Because honestly, this team, this 12, we're probably not ever gonna play again as the same team, so we're in the present and trying to get work done right now this season.”

Banham added that the team's competitive spirit and desire to win are the driving forces behind their relentless playoff push.

Teresa Weatherspoon reiterates Sky's playoff messaging

The Sky knew beating the Dream on their home floor would be a challenge, given the amount of injuries the team has dealt with. In addition to Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago was without Chennedy Carter, Angel Reese, Diamond DeShields, and Elizabeth Williams. Yet, the team still fought hard, and Teresa Weatherspoon recognized the squad's effort after the game, just as she did after Sunday's Phoenix Mercury loss.

“Part of our team is sitting on the bench… but those five that got on the floor, they played their butts off,” Weatherspoon said after Tuesday night's Dream defeat.

As for Weatherspoon's thoughts on the Sky clinging to their hopes of a playoff berth, her message remained the same.

“It'll be great. It'd be awesome. That's what we came here to do. We're not looking at it any other way. We're still looking at it the same way. We still have a chance. We're still in,” Weatherspoon added. “Our spirits are high. There's a lot of things we can build off of that we're doing so well these last few games that we want to carry over to the next.”