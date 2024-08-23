ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Sky take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Sky Sun prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sky Sun.

The Chicago Sky have a number of problems to deal with right now. One is that when they look across the way at the Connecticut Sun on Friday, they will see former teammate Marina Mabrey suiting up for the other side. Chicago sent Mabrey to the Sun as part of a trade earlier this summer. The Sun hope Mabrey becomes a difference-making player in a push to the WNBA Finals. Connecticut is in second place in the W right now, half a game ahead of the third-place Minnesota Lynx. If the Sun are to beat out all contenders for second place and ultimately book a spot in the WNBA Finals opposite the best team in the league, the New York Liberty, Mabrey will need to be the electric scorer the Sun hoped she would be. Chicago has to find a way to contain Mabrey after spending most of the season looking for ways to get her to score on a team which doesn't have many good shooters to begin with.

The Sky have problems other than seeing Mabrey on the other side of the court. Chicago has struggled on defense in the second half of the season after the Olympic break. The Sky were routed twice by the Phoenix Mercury and played three bad defensive quarters against the Los Angeles Sparks before rallying in the fourth to win. Chicago's normal standard of play on defense just isn't cutting it right now.

The third major problem for Chicago: the Atlanta Dream. Atlanta has won three in a row to move within just one game of the Sky. If Chicago loses here to Connecticut — and as you can see, the Sky are very much expected to lose — while Atlanta beats Phoenix on Friday night, the two teams will be tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA. There is a lot to be concerned about if you are a Chicago fan heading into the weekend.

Here are the Sky-Sun WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sky-Sun Odds

Chicago Sky: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +390

Connecticut Sun: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How To Watch Sky vs. Sun

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The spread of 10 points reflects a 1.5-point move toward Connecticut since the lines opened at 8.5 points for the Sun. That's a large spread. We remind you that Connecticut was a double-digit favorite in a home game earlier this week against the Los Angeles Sparks. Connecticut failed to cover that spread, winning by only eight in a game the Sun trailed for portions of the fourth quarter. This spread seems to give the Sun too much credit.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Sky are clearly struggling, and they have lost in blowouts twice since returning from the Olympic break. Connecticut was not sharp against Los Angeles. If the Sun play a better, more consistent, and more efficient game here against Chicago, they should be able to win by more than 10 points and cover the spread.

Final Sky-Sun Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Sun, but 10 points feels like a lot, given that the Sun failed to cover against Los Angeles earlier this week. Pass on this game.

