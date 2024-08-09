DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky found a way to break into and maintain themselves in the playoff race midway through the 2024 WNBA season. Much of the Sky's success is propelled by highly-touted rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The two talented newcomers thoughtfully reflected on an eventful first half of the season after one of Chicago's post-WNBA All-Star/Olympic break practices.

Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese got brutally honest on first half with Sky

Cardoso started her reflection by acknowledging her efforts but not dwelling on the past too much.

“Honestly, I think it was decent, but that's in the past. Now, we have to focus on the second half, and I'm very focused on finishing, being more strong, more aggressive, getting more rebounds. Just being out there with my teammates and doing whatever it takes to get wins,” Cardoso said after practice on Wednesday.

The former NCAA champion missed the start of the year with a shoulder injury she suffered in preseason. Thus, it took her a while to gain a rhythm when she debuted with the Sky. Still, she provided stout service in the interior, averaging 8.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks through her first 18 games of 2024.

Furthermore, Cardoso revealed the areas she worked to improve during the break:

“I was doing workouts against bigger players to be more aggressive. I feel like that's the big thing that everybody tells me. ‘You've got to be more aggressive.' So that's something I've worked on and finishing. I know my finishing wasn't very good.”

Cardoso's willingness to work on her inside game is a promising sign for a Sky team in need of increased offensive production, especially after the Marina Mabrey trade.

Similarly, Angel Reese spoke on the areas she focused on during the hiatus.

Reese has her eyes forward

“Watching a lot of film. Our guy [David Simon], he does a great job with statistics. I'm about my numbers and trying to figure those things out and look for areas to improve,” Reese said when asked about what she worked on during the break.

The rookie forward understands the importance of analytics within her game. Reese had one of the most impressive starts to the 2024 WNBA season. She earned her first All-Star berth, was June's Rookie of the Month, and broke too many double-double records to count, averaging 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds through her first 24 games. Although, like Cardoso, Reese is focused on moving forward.

“Just being able to take care of my body. I watched some of those players. [Diana Taurasi], being able to see how long she's been able to play in the league… watching [A'ja Wilson] be so successful and having multiple medals, All-Star experiences, and Olympic experiences. And that's something I really want to do. So being able to understand my body and being able to take care of my body,” Reese said when asked if participating in the All-Star game or watching the Olympics provided her newfound inspiration.

“This rest was much needed. Not just for me but also my teammates as well.”

Both Reese and Kamilla Cardoso look to keep growing with the Sky as the squad aims to stay aloft in the 2024 playoff race during the season's second half.