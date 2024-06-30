Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese has gone viral with her new custom ‘Reese's Pieces' shoes, designed by Marvin Baroota. Baroota, known for his unique shoe designs, revealed the new shoes on Saturday on his X account. The design, inspired by Reese's Pieces candy, features the candy's orange and yellow color scheme.

Baroota's creation includes several personal elements for Reese. The shoes have an “A” logo in the Reese's Pieces font with a peanut butter cup in the background. One shoe has “Reese Angel” written on the front, while the other features an image of a buttercup with a bite taken out of it. Reese, tagged in Baroota's post, responded with a fire emoji.

Angel Reese's sneaker collection

Reese has a history of custom sneakers. Earlier this year, she collaborated with Reebok for a of custom sneakers that gained attention. Those shoes were designed with pink and white colorway. The design featured “Angel” written on the tongue and “Unapologetically Angel” on the insole. She debuted the shoes for her WNBA debut on May 15.

Reese most recently made headlines with her Joker-themed sneakers for the June 16 game against the Indiana Fever. Baroota created a special colorway inspired by the infamous Batman villain The Joker. The shoes, colored purple and green, reference The Joker's typical attire. The move had fans believing that Reese is fully embracing the role of the villain whenever she faces off against fellow rookie Caitlin Clark. Reese herself stated she has no problem being seen as the “bad guy” if it helps grow women's basketball.

“And just looking at that, I’ll take that role,” Reese had said previously. “I’ll take the ‘bad guy’ role, and I’ll continue to take that on and be that for my teammates … I’ll look back in 20 years and be like, ‘yeah, the reason why (we’re) watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person’. It’s because of me, too, and I want y’all to realize that.”

In addition to her Joker-themed shoes, Reese also sported Barbie-themed basketball sneakers for the Sky's first 2024 game against Indiana on June 1. Those Reebok sneakers, in pink with the name Barbie written on the front, featured a Barbie logo and black dots.

Impressive start to WNBA career

Reese has had an impressive start to her WNBA career with the Sky. Despite the team's fluctuating performance, Reese has been a consistent bright spot. Through her first 16 games, she is averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game

Reese's standout performances include a historic achievement of grabbing at least 15 offensive rebounds in her first three games, placing her in elite company alongside legends like Natalie Williams and Yolanda Griffith.

Head coach Teresa Weatherspoon has praised Reese's resilience and adaptability, noting her ability to handle matchups against some of the league's best players. Reese's improvement in her mid-range shooting and her defensive prowess have been key factors in her strong performance.