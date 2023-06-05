The Chicago Sky recently defeated the New York Liberty in a thrilling 86-82 affair. Chicago rebounded after trailing New York by 19 points in the second quarter to earn the victory. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 27 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and 5-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Copper commented on the Sky's impressive effort following the win, per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun Times.

“Our sense of urgency [changed in the second half],” Copper said. “Our true belief in each other, and we just said, ‘We’re going to have some pride in this second half.’”

Copper, a superstar, clearly led the charge. Although Copper acknowledged that she's always prepared for the big moments, she also didn't hesitate to credit her teammates.

“When the moment comes, I’m ready and I’m built for it,” Copper said. “But I have teammates around me, so I don’t have to do it by myself.”

She was previously dealing with an injury scare but appeared to be fine in the game. As Kahleah Copper mentioned though, she did receive help from her Sky teammates against the Liberty in the game.

Marina Mabrey added 17 points and four assists in the win. Meanwhile, Courtney Williams fell just shy of a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds. She also dished out six assists in an all-around impressive performance.

With the victory, Kahleah Copper and the Sky now hold a 4-3 record to begin the 2023 season. They will look to earn another win on Tuesday versus the Indiana Fever.