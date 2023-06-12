The Chicago Sky went through a slew of changes to the roster during the last WNBA offseason, one of which was the loss of Candace Parker to the Las Vegas Aces. When everything was said and done and the 2023 WNBA season was underway, the Sky were left with just one starter from the 2021 championship team, Kahleah Cooper.

Cooper and the Sky faced Parker and the Aces on Sunday for the first time since the latter's departure. The Aces won 93-80. Cooper's reunion with Parker was maybe the toughest yet for the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, but she's happy that Parker ended up where she wanted to be.

“I’m still mad at her,” Copper told the Chicago Sun-Times. “But she played great. It’s good to see her and see her happy with her family after the game. I know that’s what’s most important for her.”

The two became good friends during their short time together with the Sky. Parker ultimately decided that she was ready for another chapter in her career, with that chapter being with the reigning WNBA champion Aces.

The Sky have held their own so far this season despite the many changes, holding a 5-5 record after Sunday's loss. Copper is continuing to play at an All-Star level, averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game.

Parker on the other hand has struggled with her new team, averaging a mere 8.1 points and 5 rebounds a game, way down from her career averages of 16.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The Sky were title contenders with Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and co. They look like they'll be fighting just to get in the playoffs with Copper the lone remaining star from a title-winning team two years ago.