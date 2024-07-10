DEERFIELD, IL — The Chicago Sky are fast approaching the midpoint of the 2024 WNBA season. Chicago has faced numerous challenges. Yet, their young team has fought to retain an eighth-place league standing. Rookie center Kamilla Cardoso has had a promising start apart of the Sky's stout frontcourt attack. Moreover, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon gave a bold declaration on Cardoso's WNBA future.

“[Kamilla] is going to be one that you will talk about forever in this league. She will be known as one of the best bigs to play this game. You can mark that. The one thing about Kamilla that's absolutely amazing is that she's easy to coach, and she's going to do greater things as we move on into this season because she's only going to get better,” Weatherspoon told reporters after practice on Tuesday.

Weatherspoon was under fire from fans after she elected to play Cardoso for just 20 minutes in the July 7 Seattle Storm game. However, Weatherspoon clarified there was no ulterior motive for Cardoso's playing time and praised the rookie center for her attitude and willingness to keep working amid her return from a shoulder injury.

“Kamilla's in a great position. She doesn't have all the games under her belt like everyone else. She's getting better every single day in practice. And I always talk about practice first, and then she's getting there on the floor. She looks [healthy and great] to all of us, and she's happy to be on the floor playing. That's all that matters. The joy that she puts out there, and everything else follows,” Weatherspoon added.

Through 14 games, Cardoso averages 8.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 25.4 minutes of action. The 6-foot-7 center looks to continue to improve to fulfill Teresa Weatherspoon's declaration of her bright WNBA future.

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky continue to seek growth

Teresa Weatherspoon further addressed Cardoso's gaining of rhythm after her early-season stall before Chicago's home matchup against the Atlanta Dream.

“She's starting to understand the level of play [in the paint]. What it looks like, the physicality of it all. And how you have to finish around the team. Kamilla's going to be fine.”

Cardoso has had the opportunity to go up against some of the best competition in the world. She had her hands full with veteran big Nneka Ogwumike during the Sky's July 7 loss to the Seattle Storm. Ogwumike finished the night with 24 points and 13 rebounds. The former WNBA MVP was a great experience for Cardoso and should help her in future matchups.

Kamilla Cardoso is not the only frontcourt member on Chicago's squad with a bright future. Fellow rookie Angel Reese is off to an incredible professional start. Reese has amassed 13 straight double-doubles since June 4. She looks to extend her streak to 14 consecutive against the Dream on Wednesday.

As Chicago prepares for the All-Star break, one thing is for certain: fans have plenty to look forward to. The Sky enter their Dream matchup with an 8-12 record, which places them eighth in the WNBA standings. Cardoso, Reese, and their teammates look to keep fighting to maintain a spot in the playoff picture.