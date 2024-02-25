The Chicago Sky are entering a new era for the 2024 WNBA season. They're not that far removed from the 2021 championship team, but they have a vastly different roster. The Sky brought in a new head coach in WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon and their rebuilding direction was cemented when they traded franchise cornerstone Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury.
But don't tell Teresa Weatherspoon that the Sky are rebuilding. The new head coach recently spoke about her mentality coming into this season via Annie Costibile of The Chicago Sun-Times.
“My philosophies are not predicated on whether you get the big free agent or you don't,” Weatherspoon said. “It's predicated on who is on that roster. So, to say rebuild, my language is a little bit different. I'm definitely not using rebuild. That's not what we're doing.”
Judging by the moves made by other teams in the WNBA this offseason, it's a little bit difficult not to envision the Sky as a team near the bottom of the standings. They did make a few free agent signings that have the potential to play off in a big way in Chennedy Carter and Diamond DeShields.
Even though Weatherspoon doesn't want to use the term rebuild, the Sky will have a good opportunity to get a head start on their rebuild with the upcoming WNBA Draft. They hold both the No. 3 and No. 8 picks in the draft and with a potentially deep class, they have the option to pick up a couple of foundational players for the future.