Kahleah Copper, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, shared her candid thoughts on the unexpected trade that sent her from the Chicago Sky to the Phoenix Mercury. The trade, involving four draft picks and two players in exchange for Copper, comes just five months after she inked a two-year extension with the Sky.
Copper, speaking publicly on Thursday for the first time since the trade, expressed her surprise and the unforeseen nature of the trade.
“This is not like what I expected,” Copper said, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. She had discussions with the Sky about her desire to “wanting to compete” and pursuing what was optimal for her after observing the team's strategy during this year's free agency. She expressed gratitude towards the Sky for collaborating with her to secure “a really good position.”
That turned out to be with the Mercury, who parted with the third overall pick to bring in the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP — a title Copper earned by leading her team past the Mercury for the championship in 2021.
“I'm just glad that we were able to come to an agreement and both come out in a win-win situation,” Copper said. “I think it was what's best.”
Copper's move is underscored by her excitement about joining a franchise that prioritizes investment in women's sports. The Mercury's initiative, spearheaded by new owner Mat Ishbia, includes plans for a dedicated practice facility and headquarters for the team.
“I'm super excited,” she said. “Something I've never experienced. And, I think it's important to invest in women. Invest in women and you see the results that come out of it. People want to play there. People want to come and be a part of something special like that.
“But, like I said, that's something I've never experienced. So, seeing those plans and seeing what's in the works, I'm excited to be able to be there.”
This trade also opens a new chapter for Copper, who looks forward to playing alongside WNBA legends like Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
“I know I have experience playing with older players who probably don't have as much basketball ahead of them than they have behind them, playing with Candace Parker and just wanting to be the best version of myself every single day for them, and to win and to do big things,” Copper said. “So, it's kind of the same kind of same approach for me. No pressure really. I just want to go in and bring what I bring every day.”
Her comments also shed light on the broader context of player movement within the WNBA, pointing out the importance of franchises investing in their teams and facilities to attract top talent.
“Sometimes you do have to keep up with the Joneses,” she said. “Just stating the obvious. Players are going where it's attractive, where they feel like the game is growing, where they feel like things are moving forward.”