The Chicago Sky took on the Phoenix Mercury for the second time in their first post-Olympic break week of WNBA action on Sunday night. Chicago was competitive, but when they attempted to make runs, Phoenix kept their foot on the gas, leading to an 86-68 win. Angel Reese had another standout double-double night, yet she revealed a key lesson learned from Brittney Griner's continued dominance.

Griner finished the night with 18 points, five rebounds, and one block. She was a huge reason the Mercury were able to stop the Sky's momentum, especially in the third and fourth quarters. Reese touted Griner's experience as a major reason why she was able to have control of the paint.

“Obviously, [Brittney Griner has] experience. She's been doing this for a while, knows the calls she can get. I think she takes her time around the basket. That's something that I like to watch from her. Even when doesn't know she's going to get the foul, she's going to take her time around the basket and finish. That's how she gets a lot of And-1's. So just being able to take that from her as a rookie [helps me],” Reese told reporters during the postgame press conference.

Angel Reese is continuing to learn from the WNBA's top veterans despite her impressive early ascent. Reese ended Sunday's game with 19 points and 20 rebounds, her first career 20-rebound outing. She also recorded a career-high 10 offensive rebounds, the most in a game by any player during the 2024 season so far, the Sky noted after the game.

Reese, Sky continue to reflect after going 1-2 in first week back from break

Chicago opened their post-Olympic break week with a tough loss to the Mercury. The Sky bounced back with an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Sparks only to fall to Phoenix again on Sunday. Chicago possesses an 11-16 record, which places them just two wins ahead of the Atlanta Dream for the last spot in the WNBA playoff picture.

Teresa Weatherspoon understands the Sky's need to keep cleaning up on both sides of the ball, but she emphasized offensive efficiency after Sunday's loss. Weatherspoon said the Sky have to knock down more shots and value their possessions better. Chicago will have plenty of opportunities to put their plan into practice as they approach another competitive week.

The Sky will get in a fair amount of practice time before facing the Connecticut Sun on the road on Aug. 23.