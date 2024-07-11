The Chicago Sky take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA odds series has our Sky Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Sky Liberty.

This game is being played one day after a large set of WNBA day games. The New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday in a game which started just after 11 a.m. in Connecticut. The Liberty prevailed 71-68 in a battle of the two best teams in the Eastern Conference and two of the primary contenders for the 2024 WNBA championship. The win was satisfying in its own right for the Liberty, who had recently melted down late in a loss to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. New York led 75-69 late in that game but then allowed a 10-0 run and fell to the Fever. That loss really rubbed the Liberty the wrong way. They needed to bounce back and show they could close down a game against a formidable opponent. They did that. Now they have a second road win at Connecticut this season. If the Liberty and Sun meet in the playoffs, New York should feel completely confident that it can get the job done.

Chicago also played a Wednesday morning game which started just after 11 a.m. local time. The Sky started their game in sluggish fashion and trailed the Atlanta Dream by six points early in the second quarter. However, they rallied to take a four-point lead at halftime to stabilize the game. Atlanta tied Chicago midway through the fourth quarter, but the Sky had the answers in the final moments of regulation. Much like a win at Atlanta a few weeks ago, the Sky were the better team in the last 90 seconds, and that proved to be the difference in a competitive game.

New York is in position to be the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs later this summer. Chicago is in a playoff position and wants to make sure it won't have to fight an uphill battle to keep that spot in the coming weeks.

Here are the Sky-Liberty WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sky-Liberty Odds

Chicago Sky: +11 (-108)

New York Liberty: -11 (-112)

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

How To Watch Sky vs Liberty

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Prime Video

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is 11 points. New York is the better team, but the Liberty just did play a draining road game against Connecticut on Wednesday. The Liberty will be tired, and they might start the game slowly. Chicago has been playing better basketball in recent weeks, making clear improvements after looking dreadfully bad earlier in the season. Chicago can definitely keep this game within 10 points.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty are soaring with confidence after a gut-check win over the Sun. They lost to the Sky at home earlier this season and will want to avenge that result. That will enable New York to guard against complacency in this game. It will push the Liberty to not only win, but win big.

Final Sky-Liberty Prediction & Pick

The Liberty will win the game outright, but with both teams playing one day after playing a previous game, the lack of rest for both teams could make this game ragged. It could distort our perceptions of how good these teams are and how well they would play under more normal game conditions. We recommend that you pass on this game and maybe wait for a live play.

Final Sky-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Sky +11