The critically-acclaimed dynamic roguelike deck-building game that catapulted the genre to prominence Slay the Spire has just arrived on Google Play Pass. The Slay the Spire Android version is now free to play as long as you have access to a Google Play Pass subscription.

Slay the Spire is a game of strategy and tactics. It requires players to strategically construct a deck of cards of abilities and moves that they can use in battle. Players will have to balance offense and defense in their deck and make sure that they are also playing with the odds of picking the cards in mind. Players are also encouraged to find and pull off combos with their cards in their deck. They need to be able to do all these if they want to continue exploring and going up floors in the spire.

Originally available only on PC through Steam, it eventually received releases on the PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, iOS, and Android. Now, the game’s Android version, which is perfect for short bursts of runs either during commute or while idly waiting for something, is available on Google Play Pass.

The Google Play Pass is a monthly subscription service for mobile devices, similar to, and Android’s answer to, the Apple Arcade. For only $5 a month or $30 a year, Google Play Pass gives players access to a library that boasts many paid titles with no ads or in-app purchases in any of the included content.

Games that contain ads or in-app purchases are ad-free with extra content unlocked with Play Pass. Over a thousand apps and games are included in Google Play Pass, which includes the likes of Terraria, Mini Metro, Stardew Valley, LIMBO, Cytus II, Monument Valley 2, Sonic the Hedgehog Classic, Teslagrad, and now, Slay the Spire.

