‘Slim to none’: Kyle Shanahan reveals true nature of 49ers’ shocking Jimmy Garoppolo decision

Amid the beginning of roster cuts yesterday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers made a fairly shocking decision. After all of the trade rumors floating around Jimmy Garoppolo’s name this offseason, the 49ers ultimately decided to restructure his contract and keep him in San Fran for the upcoming season.

This was an extremely surprising move. Garoppolo was widely expected to be traded this offseason once head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brass decided to move forward with Trey Lance as their starting quarterback rather than Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has had his struggles in different areas of his career, such as throwing interceptions and seemingly always getting injured, but considering the fact he’s led the 49ers to two of the past three NFC Championship Games, it’s clear he’s a starting caliber NFL quarterback. Lance is still largely unproven, so it was surprising to see the 49ers move on from Garoppolo so suddenly.

Things were so bad that, until very recently, Garoppolo wasn’t partaking in 49ers practices, and didn’t even have a team playbook or tablet. When asked why that was the case, Shanahan said he believed that the chances Garoppolo would stick around were “slim to none” and both sides felt it was best to limit Garoppolo’s involvement with the team as much as possible since he was likely going to be traded.

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the reason Garoppolo wasn't participating in practice was because it felt like the chances were "slim to none" of him staying eventually happening. Both sides agreed on that. As it went on, it became more real. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) August 30, 2022

It’s interesting to see that even the 49ers were convinced that Garoppolo was going to be traded. It’s rare to completely ignore a player throughout training camp like San Francisco has done with Garoppolo, but it turns out it was agreed upon by both sides in advance. Either way, it looks like Garoppolo will be back on the field shortly given that he’s set to spend the upcoming season with the 49ers, and it will be interesting to see what happens after the conclusion of this season.