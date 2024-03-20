Smallville's Lex Luthor Michael Rosenbaum recently gave an update on what could be a revival of the Superman TV show from the early aughts, Screen Rant exclusively reported.
The series ended its run on The CW in 2011, 14 years ago. However, since reboots of beloved movies and series from decades past have been enjoying a resurgence, Smallville could take a bite of the nostalgic apple.
Rosenbaum, who has played the live-action Superman villain the longest, told the entertainment website he and Smallville's Clark Kent Tom Welling are developing an animated sequel to their show, along with the original creators.
The actor said that while it is “a great idea,” it also needs to happen at “the right time.”
“We have Al and Miles, the creators of Smallville backing us up. When it's the right time, we'd like to go and do this; pitch to Warner Bros. It has to be the right time, and right now is not the right time,” he told Screen Rant.
“We had the strike, we had a change of executives at DC — one being one of my best friends in the world, James Gunn. When the time's right, I think it's something that's a no brainer, unless they have other ideas. We'd like to do it — the whole cast would like to do it. They would voice their own character from the show, and we have a concept of what the show is,” Rosenbaum continued.
While the idea of a Smallville animated show sounds great — especially with the original cast voicing the characters — there's a bit of a snag. The character Chloe Sullivan was played by Allison Mack, who served two of her three-year sentence for racketeering and conspiracy charges due to her involvement with the cult Nxivm.
They could opt to delete her character entirely or replace it with someone else. One less worry the animated version would have is the budget. This would make more room for action sequences and storylines. It would also be a lot easier to get all of the cast together since they'll only be voicing the characters instead of being physically together the way a live-action project would require.
There's also more than enough material for the writers to work with since there's already an existing season 11 comic series. And one of the biggest positive for a Smallville animated series is that with a lower budget (which I already mentioned before), it would most likely get a greenlight from the DC Studios.
And if the worry is that there's already an upcoming Superman film, the DC Universe is big enough to contain the Man of Steel's multitudes. Especially since DC co-CEO James Gunn has been adamant that the film won't touch on Clark Kent's origin story. Smallville can handle that part.
The only question is when… not if.