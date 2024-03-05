Nicholas Hoult, the acclaimed actor set to portray Lex Luthor in James Gunn's upcoming “Superman,” recently shared insights into his preparation for the iconic role during an appearance on the “Inside of You” podcast with host Michael Rosenbaum, Variety reports. Hoult, known for his versatile performances in various film and television projects, disclosed that Rosenbaum's portrayal of Lex Luthor in “Smallville” served as his introduction to the character.
Recalling his early exposure to the world of Superman through “Smallville,” Hoult expressed admiration for Rosenbaum's rendition of Lex Luthor, hailing it as the best portrayal he had encountered. The actor reminisced about watching the series as a young viewer and credited Rosenbaum's portrayal for leaving a lasting impression on him.
Ahead of filming for “Superman,” Hoult confirmed his commitment to the role by revealing his decision to shave his head to embody Lex Luthor's iconic bald appearance. Hoult shared his playful idea of letting his children assist in shaving his head, showcasing his dedication to the character's physical transformation.
In addition to shaving his head, Nicholas Hoult revealed his dedication to physical training for the role, emphasizing a desire to capture the essence of Lex Luthor as depicted in the comic books. Drawing inspiration from a scene in “All-Star Superman” where Superman reflects on the significance of physical strength, Hoult expressed a commitment to portraying a muscular and formidable version of the character.
Hoult's preparation for the role reflects a holistic approach to embodying the complex and iconic character of Lex Luthor. By immersing himself in the source material and undergoing physical transformation, Hoult aims to deliver a compelling interpretation of the Superman villain. As anticipation builds for James Gunn's “Superman,” fans eagerly await Hoult's portrayal of one of DC Comics' most notorious antagonists, fueled by his dedication and passion for the role.