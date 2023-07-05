Allison Mack, former Smallville star, left prison early on Monday. Her release was quiet after serving two years of her three year sentence. The same can't be said for her ex, sex cult leader Keith Raniere, per TMZ.

Allison Mack began serving time in September 2021, in the same place as Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman went for their roles in the college admissions scandal. The facility was low-risk prison for non-violent offenders. Although she's free from prison early, she's on close supervision for the next three years.

The Smallville star was convicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges. She had ties to the infamous self-help group, Nxivm. Leader of the cult was Raniere who was accused and convicted of recruiting and abusing women emotionally, physically, and sexually. He was also running a criminal enterprise in his ranks.

Raniere, unlike Mack, will never be set from prison early with his 120 year sentence. But for Mack's criminal proceeding, her sentence was lighter because she aided the case against Raniere, supplying them with information about the cult leader and others involved.

Mack also expressed remorse for her involvement in the cult. Although, her involvement was pretty grotesque. She served as a key head hunter for Raniere. She forced members to brand themselves in the name of the cult, have sex with Raniere, and pledge blind allegiance to him in his operation.

Nxivm is the personality cult of imprisoned racketeer and sex offender Keith Raniere. Nxivm is also the trademarked name of the defunct corporation that Raniere founded, which provided seminars and videos in the field of human potential development.