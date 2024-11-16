SMU football is getting a tough injury update ahead of a game Saturday with Boston College. The Mustangs are without star defensive end Elijah Roberts for the game, per ESPN. Roberts is one of the best pass rushers in college football, as he is no. 2 nationally in quarterback pressures.

Roberts is expected to be back for a game against Virginia later in the season. The Mustangs must find a way to win without him on Saturday, as the team looks to stay undefeated in the ACC. SMU is in its first conference season, and holds a 8-1 overall record.

SMU football could win the ACC and get a College Football Playoff spot

SMU football is 5-0 in the conference this year. The Mustangs joined the ACC with Stanford and California before the 2024 campaign. The squad is having by far the most success in the ACC of the new teams.

Roberts has played a key role in the team's success. He's third on the squad in tackles for loss and sacks. Roberts has three sacks on the year, and six tackles for loss. He's dealing with an injured hand that will keep him on the sidelines Saturday against the Eagles.

SMU football will be facing a new quarterback on Saturday. Boston College replaced Thomas Castellanos with Grayson James, and so the Mustangs will have to find new ways to attack the Eagles offense. Boston College enters the contest with a 5-4 record.

SMU has a chance to stay in the driver's seat for an ACC title game appearance, if they defeat the Eagles. A loss would drop them to 5-1 in the league, with Clemson and Miami right behind them. The Mustangs' final games are against Boston College, then Virginia and California. A trip to the College Football Playoff is still very much an option for this team that just joined a power conference.

SMU football and Boston College battle at 3:30 Eastern Saturday.