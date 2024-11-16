Boston College football is banged up heading into a key meeting Saturday against SMU. The Eagles lost linebacker Owen McGowan for the season, per ESPN. Boston College is expected to get linebacker Bam Crouch back though for the contest.

McGowan suffered an upper body injury in a recent game against Syracuse. Crouch also got hurt in the game, but his injury is clearly not as serious.

Boston College plays SMU in a big ACC showdown. The Eagles are under first year coach Bill O'Brien, who is 5-4 on the season. Boston College football is 2-3 in the conference this year.

SMU enters the game with a 8-1 record and has impressed in its first ACC season. The Mustangs are undefeated in the league.

Boston College football is surprising some people this season

The Eagles are changing quarterbacks following a difficult loss to Syracuse. Boston College now has Grayson James leading the team, and Thomas Castellanos is heading to the transfer portal. James has thrown for two touchdowns this season, and 219 yards.

Catellanos was replaced in the team's recent loss to Syracuse. Boston College football has struggled to score in recent weeks, so James now has a chance to show what he can do.

Boston College is trying to earn bowl eligibility in O'Brien's first season leading the team. The Eagles coach also spent time at Penn State and the Houston Texans in the NFL, before heading to Chestnut Hill. The squad started the season with an impressive win at Florida State, but the Eagles have found some tough sledding ever since.

The Boston College defense will have to step up with issues at the linebacker position. SMU is one of the most high-powered offenses in the league, with quarterback Kevin Jennings having a solid season. The passer has 1,900 yards passing on the year, with 12 touchdowns.

Boston College football and SMU play at 3:30 Eastern Saturday.