Although Cinderella frequently visits the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, few people expect her to make it over to the College Football Playoff. Upsets are hard-earned on the gridiron, especially in big games. But Kevin Jennings and the SMU Mustangs are determined to squeeze their foot into that glass slipper in frigid Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

They have garnered plenty of support after compiling an 11-2 record in their first season as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Academy Award Nominee Timothee Chalamet and many others are pulling for the Ponies in their College Football Playoff showdown versus Penn State. If the No. 11 seed is going to upend the Nittany Lions and survive the tough weather conditions in University Park, Jennings must seize the moment.

His emergence has helped SMU enjoy its best season in four decades, causing nostalgia to come pouring through Dallas. But he is not a throwback. The 6-foot sophomore possesses the qualities that can be found in many modern quarterbacks, displaying a strong mix of arm talent and mobility.

Seven-time national champion and College GameDay analyst Nick Saban took note of Jennings' versatility while also emphasizing his biggest weakness.

“This guy is a tremendous dual-threat quarterback,” the former Alabama head coach said before opening kickoff of SMU-Penn State. “Not only can he run quarterback runs, he can extend plays {and} put pressure on a defense. And he's a really good thrower…. But here's the big thing that Kevin Jennings has to work on. He's got to eliminate the bad plays.”

Kevin Jennings is having a mighty tough time vs. Penn State

The Third-Team All-ACC selection threw for 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns while tossing eight interceptions in the 13 games prior to the CFP. His bountiful talent can be overshadowed by poor decisions. The highs and lows of the Kevin Jennings experience can take fans on a wild ride. There have been more thrills than shrills, but Saban's warning is unfortunately coming to pass in the Mustangs' most important game of the year.

Jennings has thrown two pick-sixes and three interceptions overall versus Penn State, resulting in a 21-0 deficit in the first half at time of print. He must quickly regroup and remind fans why he is considered one of the top dual-threat QBs in the sport today. Even if the season is about to meet its grisly end, there is plenty of wisdom to be gained for 2025.