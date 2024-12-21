SMU football entered Saturday's College Football Playoff game against Penn State with high expectations. However, the game's start did not go according to plan. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings threw three interceptions in the first half, which led to no shortage of reactions from the college football world and fans.

“Kevin Jennings you are a Nittany Lion!” Big Cat from Barstool Sports wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“James Franklin tried to give SMU a shot and Kevin Jennings threw his third pick of the game. Unbelievable,” Ari Wasserman of On3 added.

“Kevin Jennings is having a no-good, very-bad day so far. TWO pick-sixes in the game’s first 17 minutes,” Nicole Aurerbach of NBC Sports wrote.

“This is an absolute battle between James Franklin and Kevin Jennings over who wants it less,” a fan added.

Jennings has led SMU football throughout the 2024 season. He had unquestionably played a role in their success, as SMU football went 11-2 during the season.

Jennings ultimately recorded 3,050 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air. He only threw eight interceptions before his three first half mistakes on Saturday. Jennings made an impact in the rushing game as well, recording 379 yards and five touchdowns on 93 attempts.

SMU had some question marks heading into the College Football Playoff. Still, they had plenty of confidence following a stellar regular season. Penn State appears to be the better team right now, though. SMU is going to have to find a way to bounce back in the second half.

However, rebounding against Penn State is going to be an extremely difficult challenge. Anything is possible in the world of college football, though. Upsets happen all of the time.

It is currently halftime between Penn State and SMU football. Penn State leads 28-0 as of this story's writing, so SMU is in serious trouble to say the least.