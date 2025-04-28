James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers are currently in the throes of a competitive first-round series against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs. However, if there's anyone comfortable with a tumultuous series it's Harden himself as he's been in this position 16 times, each year of his 16-year career. We've seen him reach new heights this season and he's been doing so while rocking his latest signature sneaker, the Adidas Harden Vol. 9. In the coming weeks, we'll see a recent go-to colorway of his on the court release to the public.

Harden's ninth signature shoe debuted in December 2024 and has seen since a steady influx of releases each month, constantly keeping the shoe fresh with new themes and colorways. Recently, we saw a “Hellcat” release modeled after one of the muscle cars Harden rolled up to a game in.

Next up, we'll see a scheme James Harden has been wearing for the last few months, including making appearances in them during the current playoffs. The “Ice Metallic” colorway pairs perfectly with all iterations of the Clippers' uniforms while the design itself remains timeless with the one-of-a-kind look.

Adidas Harden Vol. 9 “Ice Metallic”

The final release of the spring collection for the Harden Vol. 9 comes in the form of Glow Blue/Cloud White/Core Black. The distinctive TPU-molded upper that creates three waves throughout the shoe is done in the exciting Glow Blue color. The inner boot of the shoe is also done in blue with a white panel along the top of the sockliner and ankle color. The shoes feature icy blue translucent outsoles that include a white Adidas three stripes logo running through the back heel.

Finer details include Harden's logo embossed on the back heel leather, white pull tabs, and a white lacing system. All in all, this is one of the cleaner colorways we've seen from the Vol. 9 and fans have been waiting for this release for the last five months.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 9 “Ice Metallic” will officially release on May 10, 2025 for a retail tag of $160. The shoes will be available via Adidas and Adidas retailers. They're expected to come in full family sizing and will be relatively accessible and available, so don't miss out on your chance to grab one of the hottest shoes in the NBA playoffs right now!