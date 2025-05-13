The Air Jordan 1 may be the most popular and iconic sneaker of all-time thanks to the marketing machine and NBA legend that is Michael Jordan. With styles and landscapes within fashion constantly changing, it brings rise to forgotten Air Jordan silhouettes like the remerging Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette. Now, Nike will partner with another iconic brand in Swarovski to create an exclusive and one-of-a-kind Jordan 1 collaboration.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Swarovski has been around make the highest quality crystal products since 1895. Over the decades, they've build a reputation for themselves as one of the best, much like Michael Jordan has done with his iconic Jumpman. Taking the shape of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Stealth” colorway, the two sides will partner for a crystal-covered sneaker.

We've seen Nike and Swarovski partner in the past, most recently with the limited run of Ja Morant's Nike Ja 2 sneakers. The shoes will retail for a whopping $1,000 on Nike SNKRS app and you can bet that they'll be one of the more exclusive releases of 2025.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Swarovski”

OFFICIAL IMAGES: Swarovski x WMNS Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Stealth” 💠 🗓️ May 17th, 2025

📝 HM9208-001 (WMNS)

💰 $1,000 USD

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/eabWc5Upcn — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

NIKE AIR JORDAN 1 Low x SWAROVSKI First Look 👀 pic.twitter.com/BwC9bojgeq — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet



Per sources, the shoe will be available as a WMNS release in women's sizing for a retail tag of $1,000 USD. The shoes will be covered head-to-toe in Swarovski crystals throughout the primarily black paneling and would-be leather grey accents. The shoes also feature the classic Jordan Wings logo along the back heel in contrasting crystals, a nice touch to what should be an interesting release.

The Swarovski x Air Jordan 1 Low WMNS is set to release May 22, 2025 and will receive an exclusive drop via Nike SNKRS app. While the retail mark is already a high one, there's no telling how this shoe will perform on the aftermarket given its unprecedented nature.

What do you think of this latest release? Is this too much, not enough, or just right?