Jordan Brand and Nike are in-store for another groundbreaking collaboration in 2026 as we'll see more imaginative concepts added to their catalogue in the new year. Levi's denim company will join forces with the Jumpman once again in creating a three-shoe pack centered around the Air Jordan 3. After initial images and leaks, fans are already anxiously awaiting their arrival.

Levi's has been no stranger to sneaker collaborations throughout the years with their status as America's most prominent denim manufacturer over the last century. They've partnered with Nike on several shoes and have experience with silhouettes like the popular Air Jordan 4.

Denim and sneakers go together quite nicely and this upcoming drop celebrates just that. Taking one of the most popular Air Jordan silhouettes of all-time and combining them with the craftsmanship of Levi's denim is a match made in heaven, but Jordan Brand went as far as to make three upcoming colorways with all different washes.

Air Jordan 3 x Levi's

While we're still seeing speculative mock-ups as to how the shoes will officially look, but we're hearing they will feature three separate washed of denim for the uppers. One will be a lighter wash with white contrasts and red accents, while the other two will feature a darker wash denim contrasted by black.

The shoes will feature typical “Nike Air” branding along the back heel tab along with yellow contrast stitching throughout the denim. We see red accents throughout two of the pairs along with the iconic red Levi's tab accompanying each pair. In the past, Air Jordan x Levi's collaborations have featured special packaging and we can expect the same out of these pairs.

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 collection is expected to release sometime during the spring season of 2026. The shoes will release with a premium price tag of $225 given their use of quality materials and will be available in full sizing. We should see a ton of hype behind this release, so keep it locked with our Sneakers news for future updates on this drop.