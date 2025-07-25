Nike is following current trends in bringing back some of their most iconic sneakers, particularly running silhouettes, from the late-1990's and early-2000's. The unmistakable Air Max 95 has always held a prominent spot in sneaker culture, but it seems as though this is the perfect climate for the AM95 to reach new heights. After a number of releasing throughout 2025, the newest drop will come with a classic “Blue Spark” look in August.

The Nike Air Max 95 was first released in 1995 as one of the more unique sneakers Nike had put forth up to that point, becoming the first-ever sneaker to feature a visible forefoot Air unit. Designed by Sergio Lozano, the uppers are meant to resemble the layers within nature, while the heel and outsole were meant to mimic the structure of a human body from the spine down to the muscle fibers.

The silhouette returned in a “big” way in 2025 with the “big bubble” releases in various colorways. This OG version will feature similar updates, highlighted by their stunning blue accents.

Nike Air Max 95 “Blue Spark”

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Blue Spark”

The colorway arrives in White/Blue Spark-Neutral Grey-Medium Grey for a classic ensemble. The uppers fade from dark grey to the eventual white mesh, all based in a black mudguard and black outsole. Hits of Blue Spark are seen on the lace tabs, as well as the Nike Air Max logos and spine along the outsole. Following a similar cadence to previous releases, shades of blue will always work well on a classic design like this.

The Air Max 95 “Blue Spark” will release August 8, 2025 for a retail tag of $190. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and will be available at select Nike retailers. Expect full size runs and an ample supply, so be sure to check in on release day to secure your pair!